Martin Kove to Become Series Regular for 'Cobra Kai' Season 2

Martin Kove is to reprise his The Karate Kid villain Sensei Kreese in Season 2 of the YouTube Red dramedy Cobra Kai.

Deadline.com reported Kove will be a series regular in the 2019 episodes and the actor re-tweeted a link to the article with the message: "Thanks @DEADLINE for the support it's truly a #Cobrakaination @CobraKaiSeries."

Kove, 72, was seen in a cameo in the final moments of Season 1 when his former karate student Johnny, played by William Zabka, is drunk and upset, alone in his apartment. It wasn't immediately clear if Kreese was a hallucination or really there.

Earlier in the series, Johnny mentioned Kreese had died. The teacher is seen in archival footage from the first three Karate Kid movies training his students to show no mercy to their opponents.

Cobra Kai follows Johnny as he revives Kreese's dojo, using his mentor's ruthless tactics to teach bullied teens how to protect themselves. The move pits Johnny against his old nemesis Daniel, played by Ralph Macchio, who teaches his students the importance of balance and honor.

The series has a 100 percent positive rating on the review aggregator Rottentomatoes.com.

Kove is known for his work in the TV show Cagney & Lacey, as well as in the movies Death Race 2000 and Rambo: First Blood Part II.

By Karen Butler

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.