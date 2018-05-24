'Chuck' Star Zachary Levi Returns to TV in 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'
Zachary Levi is to play the recurring role of a Manhattan doctor in Season 2 of Amazon's comedy The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.
The show stars Golden Globe-winner Rachel Brosnahan as Miriam "Midge" Maisel, a 1950s housewife who starts a standup comedy career in New York after her husband leaves her. The cast also includes Tony Shalhoub, Alex Borstein, Michael Zegen and Marin Hinkle.
The series was recently renewed for a third season.
Levi is best known for his work on the TV shows Chuck, Heroes: Reborn and Tangled: The Series. He will soon be seen in the movie Shazam!
By Karen Butler
By Karen Butler

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.