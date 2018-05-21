'Dancing with the Stars: Athletes' Crowns a New Champion

ABC/Byron Cohen

Adam Rippon and Jenna Johnson won Dancing with the Stars: Athletes in Los Angeles Monday.

The Olympic ice skater and his professional partner Jenna Johnson beat out their fellow finalists -- former ice skater Tonya Harding and Sasha Farber and NFL cornerback Josh Norman and Sharna Burgess -- to take home the coveted, mirror ball trophy.

ABC's abbreviated, four-week season was hosted by Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews. Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman and Bruno Tonioli were the judges.

By Karen Butler

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.

