Gillian Anderson Moves on From 'X-Files' With Netflix Series 'Sex Education'
X-Files alum Gillian Anderson is set to star in Netflix's new comedy-drama series titled Sex Education alongside Asa Butterfield.
Anderson will star on the series as a sex therapist who lives with her awkward, teenaged virgin son (Butterfield) who sets up an underground sex therapy clinic at his high-school, The Hollywood Reporter noted.
Gillian Anderson Isn't Surprised Fox Has No Plans for 'The X-Files' Season 12
The actress chimed in on social media after the network denied plans for Season 12.
Sex Education is written and created by Laurie Nunn. The show is set to enter production in the U.K. soon with Jamie Campbell, Joel Wilson and Ben Taylor executive producing.
Sex Education is Anderson's first series role after wrapping up Fox's X-Files in March. The actress said she has no plans to return to the sci-fi franchise in the future.
'The X-Files': What Did Scully Whisper to Mulder in Those Final Moments?
The penultimate episode of Season 11 left fans on a cliffhanger.
Anderson also exited American Gods after showrunners Bryan Fuller and Michael Green were let go from the series.
By Wade Sheridan
Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.AlertMe