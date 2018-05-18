Gillian Anderson Moves on From 'X-Files' With Netflix Series 'Sex Education'

X-Files alum Gillian Anderson is set to star in Netflix's new comedy-drama series titled Sex Education alongside Asa Butterfield.

Anderson will star on the series as a sex therapist who lives with her awkward, teenaged virgin son (Butterfield) who sets up an underground sex therapy clinic at his high-school, The Hollywood Reporter noted.

Sex Education is written and created by Laurie Nunn. The show is set to enter production in the U.K. soon with Jamie Campbell, Joel Wilson and Ben Taylor executive producing.

Sex Education is Anderson's first series role after wrapping up Fox's X-Files in March. The actress said she has no plans to return to the sci-fi franchise in the future.

Anderson also exited American Gods after showrunners Bryan Fuller and Michael Green were let go from the series.

By Wade Sheridan

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.