Jennifer Love Hewitt to Replace Connie Britton on Fox's '9-1-1' Season 2

Jennifer Love Hewitt is set to join Fox's drama 9-1-1 as a series regular starting with the show's upcoming second season.

Hewitt will be portraying Maddie, the sister of firefighter Evan 'Buck' Buckley (Oliver Stark), who becomes a 911 operator, Variety reported.

This marks Hewitt's first regular series role after appearing on CBS' Criminal Minds Season 11 in 2016. The actress is known for starring in television shows such as Party of Five, its spinoff Time of Your Life, The Client List and The Ghost Whisperer.

Connie Britton, a series regular on the show as a 911 operator, had a one year deal on the series and it is yet to be determined if she will return, The Hollywood Reporter noted.

9-1-1, from co-creators Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Tim Minear, also stars Angela Bassett, Peter Krause, Stark, Aisha Hinds, Kenneth Choi and Rockmond Dunbar. The series follows the experiences of police officers, firefighters and emergency operators.

By Wade Sheridan

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.