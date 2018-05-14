The Final 'Gotham' Season Will Focus on Bruce Wayne's Transformation Into Batman

Fox has renewed Batman prequel series Gotham for a fifth and final season.

The final season will run 13 episodes and will focus on Bruce Wayne becoming the iconic DC Comics crimefighter, Deadline reported.

The series followed Ben McKenzie as future Batman ally James Gordon as he encounters a number of classic villains such as The Penguin (Robin Lord Taylor) and The Riddler (Cory Michael Smith), during his early days as a police detective.

"The fifth and final season will wrap up this unique origin story of the great DC Comics Super-Villains and vigilantes, which revealed an entirely new chapter that has never been told," Fox said in a statement.

"We have the best fans in the world. Good work guys. #gothamseasonfive," McKenzie said on Twitter Sunday after Gotham was renewed.

By Wade Sheridan

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.