'Peaky Blinders' Takes Home the BAFTA TV Award for Best Drama Series

BBC's Peaky Blinders and Three Girls won big at the 2018 Virgin TV British Academy Television Awards Sunday at the Royal Festival Hall in London.

Peaky Blinders, a 1920s crime drama starring Cillian Murphy, Helen McCrory and Paul Anderson, won the award for Drama Series over The Crown, Line of Duty and The End of the F***ing World.

Three Girls, which depicts the true-life story of three young girls who were sexually abused and trafficked, took home awards for Miniseries and Leading Actress for star Molly Windsor over Claire Foy for The Crown, Sinead Keenan for Little Boy Blue and Thandie Newton for Line of Duty.

"Three Girls was born out of the courage of the real three girls and the real Holly, Amber and Ruby that told this story over and over and over," Windsor said about the show's real-life subjects. "And I just want to say thank you to everyone for recognizing how selfless that is and how brave that is."

Sean Bean won the award for Leading Actor for his performance as a Catholic priest in Broken against Joe Cole for the "Hang the DJ" episode of Black Mirror, Tim Piggott-Smith for King Charles III and Jack Rowan for Born to Kill. Brian F. O'Byrne won Supporting Actor for Little Boy Blue.

Vanessa Kirby won the award for Supporting Actress for her role as Princess Margaret in The Crown, the only award won for the Netflix drama which was nominated three times.

"I felt like the luckiest person in the world to play somebody that was so colorful and vivid and brave and strong," she said about portraying Margaret.

John Motson was honored with a special award on the same day he retired from sports commentary.

Other winners included The Handmaid's Tale winning the award for best International series, This Country winning Scripted Comedy, Daisy May Cooper winning Female Performance in a Comedy Program for This Country and Toby Jones winning Male Performance in a Comedy Program for Detectorists, among others.

By Wade Sheridan

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.