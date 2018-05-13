Kevin James & Leah Remini React to CBS Canceling 'Kevin Can Wait'

Kevin Can Wait co-stars Kevin James and Leah Remini expressed their gratitude to their fans and CBS in the wake of the sitcom's cancellation after two seasons.

"I want to say thank you to the amazing cast, crew, producers, and the writers of @kevincanwaitcbs. You accepted me with open arms," Remini wrote on Instagram.

"For me to get to work with @officialkevinjames again day in and day out was a Godsend. I laughed everyday, and I will miss that the most. You don't always get a second chance at something that meant so much to you and I did, and I am so grateful for it. It came at a time when I needed to laugh. So thank you all. I am so happy that it happened and I will miss seeing all of you. Thank you to @cbstv and @sony for a great time."

"I want to say thank you to all the fans for the love and support," James said in a separate online post. "I was so blessed to be able to work every day with the most amazing cast, crew, writers and support team! Thank you all! Thank you @cbstvstudios and thank you @sony for your constant dedication to the show. I wouldn't trade this experience for anything in the world... Okay, maybe a season 3."

Remini and James previously starred together in the sitcom The King of Queens for nine seasons from 1998 to 2007. Remini guest starred in Season 1 of Kevin Can Wait and was promoted to full-time cast member in Season 2 after they killed off the character of James' wife Donna, who was played by Erinn Hayes.

By Karen Butler

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.