'The Love Boat' Cast Reunites for Hollywood Walk of Fame Honor

The Love Boat stars Gavin MacLeod, Bernie Kopell, Fred Grandy, Ted Lange, Lauren Tewes and Jill Whelan reunited this week for a Hollywood Walk of Fame plaque dedication honoring their beloved show.

A plaque was dedicated to the real-life Princess Cruise line and the actors who played the fictional crew of one of its luxury liners in front of the Dolby Theatre Thursday where preparations were being made for the premiere of the movie, Solo: A Star Wars Story.

Unlike stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, which are located on public sidewalks, the honorary plaques are installed on private property.

The Love Boat, with its endless roster of celebrity guest passengers, initially ran 1977-86 on ABC.

"We were called mindless television," MacLeod remembered some critics saying.

Referring to how the show remains popular in re-runs, he said, "We're still out there doing it."

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

By Karen Butler

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.