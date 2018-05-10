Ryan Murphy Will Donate All His 'Pose' Profits to LGBTQ Charities

Television producer Ryan Murphy announced on Twitter he will donate all of his profits made from his upcoming FX musical drama Pose to LGBTQ charities.

"I am donating 100 percent of my profits from my new FX show Pose towards trans and LGBTQ charitable organizations. These groups do amazing work and need our support," Murphy, known for co-creating and producing FX's American Horror Story said Wednesday.

"Every day for the next 14 days I will highlight a group I'm supporting, and encourage you to do the same!" he continued before showcasing nonprofit organization Sylvia Rivera Law Project.

"SRLP works to guarantee that all people are free to self-determine gender identity and expression, regardless of income or race, and without facing harassment, discrimination or violence," he said about the organization.

Pose, set to debut on June 3, stars Evan Peters and Kate Mara as New Jersey couple Stan and Patty who get sucked into the glamour and intrigue of 1980s New York. James Van Dar Beek will also star alongside the largest recurring LGBTQ cast ever assembled for a scripted television series.

Five transgender actors will be featured in regular roles, including MJ Rodriguez, Indya Moore, Dominique Jackson, Hailie Sahar and Angelica Ross.

By Wade Sheridan

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.