John Green's Novel 'Looking for Alaska' Heading to Hulu as Limited Series

Author John Green's novel Looking for Alaska is being adapted into an eight-episode limited series that will appear on streaming service Hulu.

Paramount TV and Fake Empire, Josh Schwartz (The O.C.) and Stephanie Savage's production company, are developing the series. Schwartz wrote the pilot and will serve as showrunner and executive producer along with Savage and Green, The Hollywood Reporter noted.

Looking for Alaska, published in 2005, follows the story of Miles 'Pudge' Halter, who wishes to leave behind his safe existence at home and falls for Alaska Young, a female student at Culver Creek Boarding School.

Schwartz has been trying to adapt Looking for Alaska for years, having written a screenplay in 2005 for Paramount Pictures before the project was shelved. Schwartz and Savage have already set up Marvel's Runaways at Hulu, which was recently renewed for a second season.

Green is best known for writing The Fault in Our Stars, which was adapted into a film released in 2014 starring Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort.

The writer answered fans questions about Hulu's adaptation on Reddit and offered his support for Schwartz and Savage.

"The truth is, I am excited and I think it will be really good. Josh and Stephanie really know television, and I love their Hulu series Runaways, and from reading the pilot and seeing the series map they've laid out, I feel like they're going to tell the story while also letting you see more of life at Culver Creek, and more of Alaska from her own perspective instead of just Pudge's deeply flawed one," Green said.

By Wade Sheridan

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.