'Law & Order: SVU' and All Three 'Chicago' Shows Renewed by NBC

NBC announced Wednesday it has renewed four procedural dramas produced by Dick Wolf for the 2018-19 television season.

"It's a good day for the #WolfPack," the network tweeted.

Returning for Season 20 will be Law & Order: SVU, starring Mariska Hargitay and Ice-T, while Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D. and Chicago Med are set to return for seventh, sixth and fourth seasons respectively.

Earlier this week, the network said it had ordered a second season of its comedy Good Girls.

It previously announced plans for a new medical drama called New Amsterdam.

By Karen Butler

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.