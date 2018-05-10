'Law & Order: SVU' and All Three 'Chicago' Shows Renewed by NBC
NBC announced Wednesday it has renewed four procedural dramas produced by Dick Wolf for the 2018-19 television season.
"It's a good day for the #WolfPack," the network tweeted.
It’s a good day for the #WolfPack. @nbcsvu, @NBCChicagoFire, @NBCChicagoPD, and @NBCChicagoMed will be back for more on NBC!🙌
— NBC Entertainment (@nbc) May 10, 2018
Returning for Season 20 will be Law & Order: SVU, starring Mariska Hargitay and Ice-T, while Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D. and Chicago Med are set to return for seventh, sixth and fourth seasons respectively.
Earlier this week, the network said it had ordered a second season of its comedy Good Girls.
It previously announced plans for a new medical drama called New Amsterdam.
We're not DUN DUN yet. #SVU returns for Season 20 on @NBC. pic.twitter.com/5vApYuOYgX
— Law & Order: SV-RENEWED (@nbcsvu) May 10, 2018
By Karen Butler
Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.