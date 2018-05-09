Rick Moranis Reprises 'Spaceballs' Dark Helmet Role in 'Goldbergs' Voiceover

Rick Moranis as Dark Helmet in the 1987 film Spaceballs

The voice of Spaceballs star Rick Moranis, who has been retired from live-action acting for more than 20 years, will be heard on Wednesday's edition of The Goldbergs, an ABC family sitcom set in the 1980s.

Co-written, directed and starring Mel Brooks, Spaceballs was a 1987 spoof of the Star Wars blockbusters.

"Honored to have Rick Moranis reprise his role as Dark Helmet on tomorrow's tribute to Spaceballs on #TheGoldbergs!" the show's Twitter account said Tuesday.

"My favorite episode of the entire series airs this upcoming Wednesday!" series creator Adam F. Goldberg said in his own post.

A preview clip shows teen character Adam -- played by Sean Giambrone -- locked in a light-saber duel with the masked Dark Helmet in his bedroom before the Darth Vader-like villain settles down and pitches him an idea for a second Spaceballs movie.

Moranis, 65, is also known for his work in the films Little Shop of Horrors, My Blue Heaven, Honey, I Shrunk the Kids, Ghostbusters and Parenthood.

By Karen Butler

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.