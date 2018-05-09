'NCIS' Star Duane Henry Breaks Silence After [Spoiler's] Shocking Exit

[WARNING: The below contains spoilers for Tuesday night's "Two Steps Back" episode of NCIS.]

NCIS star Duane Henry thanked fans Tuesday following his "historic exit" from the show.

The 33-year-old British actor, who played Clayton Reeves on the CBS series, sent love to fans and co-star Pauley Perrette, who portrayed Abby Sciuto, after his character died in the episode's opening scenes.

"I've been wanting to share this with u guys for so long but for the sake of entertainment I couldn't an it is one of the toughest things I've ever had to deal with, not only saying goodbye to Clayton Reeves with a great cast and incredible crew and to most of all you guys," Henry wrote on Twitter.

Clayton died after being shot during a mugging that also left Abby in a coma. Abby recovered, but announced she was leaving NCIS to oversee the charity Clayton intended to start in honor of his late mother.

"I could not have wished for a better person to die for on the show, It's an honour to be part of TV history," Henry said before paying tribute to late NCIS executive producer Gary Glasberg.

"He changed my life, Clayton Reeves is his creation and when Gary passed away not long after I got the part I promised to always try and do my character justice, I hope I did that," he wrote. "Love u all and I guarantee you will see me again very very soon on your screens."

Perrette called Henry "family" in a tweet Tuesday evening.

"I love you @RealDuaneHenry You and me are family forever. My lil'bro. You are a talented superstar. I say, the next #JamesBond?" the actress wrote.

I love you @RealDuaneHenry You and me are family forever. My lil’bro. You are a talented superstar. I say, the next #JamesBond ? pic.twitter.com/ZwjZgZQn1m — Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) May 9, 2018

Perrette announced in October that she would be leaving NCIS after 15 seasons. The series, which co-stars Mark Harmon, David McCallum, Rocky Carroll, Brian Dietzen and Emily Wickersham, was renewed for a 16th season in April.

By Annie Martin

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.