Sarah Drew Begs 'Grey's Anatomy' Fans to Stop Blaming Kelly McCreary for Her Exit

Sarah Drew wants Grey's Anatomy fans to "stop attacking" her co-star Kelly McCreary.

The 37-year-old actress, who plays April Kepner on the ABC series, defended McCreary in a tweet Tuesday after her character, Maggie Pierce, developed a romance with April's ex-husband, Jackson Avery (Jesse Williams).

"Look, I know these characters mean so much to you — believe me, they mean a lot to me too — but I do not feel defended when you attack my friends," Drew told her 801,000 followers.

"My beautiful, loving, loyal sister, Kelly, is a brilliant, fiercely talented team player who ALWAYS shows up and dedicates herself to the stories she is asked to tell," she said. "Please stop attacking her for doing her job. When you hurt her, you hurt me. When you show kindness to her, you show kindness to me. Please be kind."

Please read. Sending you all love. pic.twitter.com/VOW6fet7Ht — Sarah Drew (@sarahdrew) May 8, 2018

McCreary was subject to hate online by fans who blamed Maggie and Jackson's new relationship for Drew's real-life departure from Grey's Anatomy. News broke in March Drew and Jessica Capshaw will leave the show after Season 14.

"Thank you for all the love. I know you're sad. I'm sad too," Drew said of her exit at the time.

Drew joined a reboot of the CBS series Cagney & Lacey following news of her Grey's Anatomy departure. She and Michelle Hurd (Blindspot) will play police detectives Christine Cagney and Mary Beth Lacey in the pilot.

By Annie Martin

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.