'NCIS' Star Pauley Perrette 'Worried' About Fans Ahead of Abby's 'Sad' Exit

NCIS star Pauley Perrette is "worried" about fan reaction to her "sad" exit from the show.

The 49-year-old actress said in a tweet Monday that her final episode as Abby Sciuto is sad but called it her "best work" on the CBS series. Tuesday's episode will mark Perrette's last appearance on the police procedural.

"I'm so worried about you guys for Tuesday's episode of the #GoodbyeAbby," Perrette told her 757,000 followers.

It's sad, But I hope hope hope you will all watch. I Want the world to watch. I did my best work for you. And TONS of flashbacks. Everyone is there. Love you! Get everyone to watch please. — Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) May 7, 2018

"It's sad, But I hope hope hope you will all watch," she said. "I Want the world to watch. I did my best work for you. And TONS of flashbacks. Everyone is there. Love you! Get everyone to watch please."

Perrette, whose character was mugged during last week's episode, told USA Today fans will need "a couple boxes of tissues" Tuesday.

"It's a heavy episode," the star said. "I gave it all I had emotionally, but I really wanted to give respect to the fans and to Abby and her legacy."

Perrette announced in October that she would be leaving NCIS after 15 seasons. She explained in an interview with TV Insider in April that she felt it was the right time to move on.

"I believe in God and the universe so firmly, and it just suddenly became blindingly apparent that now was the time," the actress said.

NCIS was renewed for a 16th season in April. The series co-stars Mark Harmon, David McCallum, Rocky Carroll, Brian Dietzen and Emily Wickersham.

By Annie Martin

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.