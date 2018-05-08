'Supergirl' Star Melissa Benoist to Make Broadway Debut as Carole King in 'Beautiful'
Supergirl star Melissa Benoist is set to make her Broadway debut as the title character in Beautiful: The Carole King Musical.
Benoist will appear as Carole King in the musical based on the real-life singers life from June 7 until Aug. 4 at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre on Broadway.
Beautiful, featuring songs written by Gerry Coffin, Carole King, Barry Mann and Cynthia Weil, is directed by Marc Bruni from a book by Douglas McGrath and choreography by Josh Prince.
"The stage has always felt like home to me", Benoist said in a statement. "And the fact that I will be joining the amazingly talented Beautiful family for my Broadway debut is wish fulfillment at its finest. Carole's music was a mainstay in my household growing up, like it was for so many people. It will be an honor and a pleasure to sing her music and portray her inspiring resilience to audiences every night."
Benoist, on Instagram Monday, posted a promotional image for the play. "June 7th and I could not be more excited," she said.
