Hulu Announces Horror Anthology 'Into the Dark' With Dermot Mulroney & Ray Santiago

Blumhouse Television and Hulu are collaborating on Into the Dark, a horror event series from producer Jason Blum's independent studio.

Standalone episodes of the show will be available for streaming the first Friday of every month throughout the year, starting in October. The theme of each chapter will be connected to the month in which it airs.

The Halloween-themed first story, The Body, will premiere Oct. 5. It will star Tom Bateman, Rebecca Rittenhouse, Aurora Perrineau, David Hull and Ray Santiago.

The next installment, Flesh & Blood, is to be released Nov. 2. Its cast includes Dermot Mulroney, Dana Silver and Tembi Locke.

By Karen Butler

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.