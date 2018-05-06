'The Blacklist' Star Ryan Eggold to Lead NBC's 'New Amsterdam' Hospital Drama

NBC has ordered a new medical drama called New Amsterdam for the 2018-19 television season.

"It's his business to care. @Ryan_Eggold stars in New Amsterdam, coming soon to NBC," the network tweeted Friday, along with a photo of Eggold wearing scrubs and a lab coat, as he walks through a hospital.

Set at New York's Bellevue, the oldest public hospital in the U.S., the series will co-star Freema Agyeman, Janet Montgomery, Jocko Sims, Anupam Kher and Tyler Labine.

'The Blacklist' EP Explains That Big Reveal — Is This Red's Other Daughter?

Eggold, 33, is known for his roles in 90210 and The Blacklist.

