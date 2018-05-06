'The Blacklist' Star Ryan Eggold to Lead NBC's 'New Amsterdam' Hospital Drama

NBC has ordered a new medical drama called New Amsterdam for the 2018-19 television season.

"It's his business to care. @Ryan_Eggold stars in New Amsterdam, coming soon to NBC," the network tweeted Friday, along with a photo of Eggold wearing scrubs and a lab coat, as he walks through a hospital.

Set at New York's Bellevue, the oldest public hospital in the U.S., the series will co-star Freema Agyeman, Janet Montgomery, Jocko Sims, Anupam Kher and Tyler Labine.

Eggold, 33, is known for his roles in 90210 and The Blacklist.

By Karen Butler

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.