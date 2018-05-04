Taika Waititi's 'What We Do in the Shadows' to Become FX Series

YouTube/What We Do In The Shadows

FX has order a TV series adaptation of Taika Waititi and Jermaine Clement's 2014 comedy What We Do in the Shadows.

The series will debut in spring 2019 with 10 half-hour episodes. Waititi will serve as director and executive producer, with Clement writing and executive producing.

The two wrote, directed and starred in the original film about a group of vampire roommates as they cope with modern living and interact with other supernatural creatures, such as werewolves and zombies.

The TV version will be set in New York City. Matt Berry, Kayvan Novak, Natasia Demetriou and Harvey Guillen will star. Doug Jones, Beanie Feldstein, Jake McDorman and Mark Proksch will be featured as recurring cast members.

"What We Do in the Shadows only gets better with age thanks to this brilliant adaptation for television by co-creators Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi," FX's co-president of original programming Nick Grad said in a statement.

"Their feature version was a hilarious, fresh take on the mundanity of everyday life that even immortals must face. We are thankful to them, Paul Simms and Scott Rudin and this amazing cast for taking us deeper into the shadows with this series."

By Wade Sheridan

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.