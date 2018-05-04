Meghan Markle's Dad to Meet Prince Harry and Walk Her Down Aisle

Meghan Markle's dad will walk her down the aisle on her wedding day.

Kensington Palace confirmed in a press release Friday that Markle's parents, Thomas Markle and Doria Ragland, will attend the actress' nuptials to Prince Harry this month.

Thomas and Doria will arrive in the U.K. the week of the wedding. The pair will meet Harry's family, including his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II and dad Prince Charles, ahead of the wedding festivities.

Markle is said to be "delighted" about her parents' attendance. Doria will travel with the actress by car to Windsor Castle the day of the wedding, with Thomas to accompany her down the aisle of St. George's Chapel.

The palace previously announced Harry's brother, Prince William, will serve as his best man. Harry will also honor his late mom, Princess Diana, by including her siblings in the ceremony. Diana's sister Lady Jane Fellowes will give a reading.

Harry and Markle will tie the knot May 19 at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. Markle said in an interview with the BBC following her engagement in November that Harry had spoken to her dad on the phone.

"Everybody was really happy," she said of her family's reaction to the news. "He's talked to my dad a few times, hasn't been able to meet him just yet, but it's all been -- it's all been worth every effort."

By Annie Martin

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.