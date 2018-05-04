'The Sinner' Season 2: Carrie Coon Joins the Cast

The Leftovers and Fargo actress Carrie Coon is to star in Season 2 of The Sinner, USA Network's mystery anthology, which is to return in August.

"Carrie Coon is set to play Vera, a formidable, mysterious woman who struggles between upholding the ideals of the community she leads and fulfilling her own desires," a news release said about Coon's latest character.

Roush Review: USA's 'The Sinner' Is Dark, Disturbing and Unsettling Less whodunit than why-did-she-do-it, USA's emotionally grueling limited series stars Jessica Biel as a tormented woman who can't explain why she committed an act of horrific violence in full public view.

Natalie Paul and Hannah Gross have also joined the cast for the eight new episodes.

Jessica Biel, who appeared in Season 1, is executive producing Season 2. The cable network said in March that Biel's co-star, Bill Pullman, would reprise his role of Detective Harry Ambrose in Season 2.

By Karen Butler

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.