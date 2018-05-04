Report: 'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt' to End with Season 4, Possible Movie

Netflix's Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt is set to conclude following its upcoming fourth season, according to reports.

Netflix and producer Universal Television are in negotiations to release a film that will act as the series finale following the release of Season 4, Variety said citing sources.

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Season 4 will be released in two parts, with the first six episodes premiering on Netflix on May 30. A premiere date for the second half has not been announced.

The comedy series, from co-creators Tiny Fey and Robert Carlock, stars Ellie Kemper in the title role along with Tituss Burgess, Jane Krakowski and Carol Kane. The show follows Kimmy Schmidt as she moves to New York after she is rescued from a doomsday cult, where she was being held captive underground by a mad preacher played by Jon Hamm.

Netflix released a promo for Season 4 on Thursday that features Kimmy Schmidt appearing in an opening title sequence for a fake sitcom called "Little Girl, Big City" as she gets ready for work. Kimmy Schmidt, happy to start her day, is seen throwing her hat into the air -- à la Mary Tyler Moore -- where it gets stuck on a tree full of hats.

