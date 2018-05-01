'Heathers' Gets a Premiere Date Following Delay After Parkland Shooting

The dark comedy Heathers is scheduled to debut July 10, Paramount Network said Tuesday.

"Just when you thought it was safe to leave your house wearing jorts," the show's Twitter account teased as the premiere date was revealed.

The network announced in February it decided to delay the March 7 start of its violent teen saga in the wake of a mass shooting at a high school in Parkland, Fla.

"Paramount Network's original series Heathers is a satirical comedy that takes creative risks in dealing with many of society's most challenging subjects ranging from personal identity to race and socio-economic status to gun violence," Paramount said in a news release at the time. "While we stand firmly behind the show, in light of the recent tragic events in Florida and out of respect for the victims, their families and loved ones, we feel the right thing to do is delay the premiere until later this year."

Just when you thought it was safe to leave your house wearing jorts. The #Heathers are coming. Premieres Tuesday, July 10 on @ParamountNet. pic.twitter.com/6Be234pvyD — Heathers (@Heatherstv) May 1, 2018

Heathers is a contemporary remake of the 1988 film starring Winona Ryder, Christian Slater and Shannen Doherty. The new version features Grace Victoria Cox as high school student Veronica Sawyer and James Scully as her murderous boyfriend JD. Melanie Field portrays Heather Chandler, Brendan Scannell is Heather Duke and Jasmine Mathews is Heather McNamara — Veronica's wicked frenemies.

By Karen Butler

