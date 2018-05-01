2018 Tony Award Nominations: Check Out the Full List

The Broadway adaptations of the high-school comedy Mean Girls and the animated, under-water series SpongeBob SquarePants led the pack with 12 nods apiece when Tony Award nominations were announced Tuesday morning.

The shows will compete with The Band's Visit and Frozen in the top category of Best Musical.

Angels in America, The Band's Visit and Carousel followed close behind with 11 nominations each, and Harry Potter and the Cursed Child and My Fair Lady earned 10.

Hamilton alum Leslie Odom Jr and Waitress star Katharine McPhee read the names out loud in a livestreamed event.

Winners will be announced at a ceremony June 10 at New York's Radio City Music Hall. Singer-songwriters Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban -- who have both recently performed on Broadway -- will host the gala honoring excellence on Broadway. CBS will air the event.

The 2018 Tony Award nominees are:

Best Musical

The Band's Visit

Frozen

Mean Girls

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical

Best Play

The Children

Farinelli and The King

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Junk

Latin History for Morons

Best Revival of a Musical

My Fair Lady

Once on This Island

Carousel

Best Revival of a Play

Angels in America

Three Tall Women

The Iceman Cometh

Lobby Hero

Travesties

Best Actress in a Musical

Lauren Ambrose My Fair Lady

Hailey Kilgore Once on This Island

LaChanze Summer: The Donna Summer Musical

Katrina Lenk The Band's Visit

Taylor Louderman Mean Girls

Jessie Mueller Carousel

Best Actor in a Musical

Harry Hadden-Paton My Fair Lady

Joshua Henry Carousel

Tony Shalhoub The Band's Visit

Ethan Slater SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical

Best Featured Actress in a Musical

Ariana DeBose Summer: The Donna Summer Musical

Renee Fleming Carousel

Lindsay Mendez Carousel

Ashley Park Mean Girls

Diana Rigg My Fair Lady

Best Featured Actor in a Musical

Norbert Leo Butz My Fair Lady

Alexander Gemignani Carousel

Grey Henson Mean Girls

Gavin Lee SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical

Ari'el Stachel The Band's Visit

Best Actress in a Play

Glenda Jackson Three Tall Women

Condola Rashad Saint Joan

Lauren Ridloff Children of a Lesser God

Amy Schumer Meteor Shower

Best Actor in a Play

Andrew Garfield Angels in America

Tom Hollander Travesties

Jamie Parker Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Mark Ryance Farinelli and The King

Denzel Washington The Iceman Cometh

Best Featured Actress in a Play

Susan Brown Angels in America

Noma Dumezweni Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Deborah Findlay The Children

Denise Gough Angels in America

Laurie Metcalf Three Tall Women

Best Featured Actor in a Play

Anthony Boyle Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Michael Cera Lobby Hero

Bryan Tyree Henry Lobby Hero

Nathan Lane Angels in America

David Morse The Iceman Cometh

Best Director of a Play

Marianne Elliott Angels in America

Joe Mantello Three Tall Women

Patrick Marber Travesties

John Tiffany Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

George C. Wolfe The Iceman Cometh

Best Director in a Musical

Michael Arden Once On This Island

David Cromer The Band's Visit

Tina Landau SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical

Casey Nicholaw Mean Girls

Bartlett Sher My Fair Lady

By Karen Butler

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.