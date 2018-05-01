2018 Tony Award Nominations: Check Out the Full List
The Broadway adaptations of the high-school comedy Mean Girls and the animated, under-water series SpongeBob SquarePants led the pack with 12 nods apiece when Tony Award nominations were announced Tuesday morning.
The shows will compete with The Band's Visit and Frozen in the top category of Best Musical.
Angels in America, The Band's Visit and Carousel followed close behind with 11 nominations each, and Harry Potter and the Cursed Child and My Fair Lady earned 10.
Hamilton alum Leslie Odom Jr and Waitress star Katharine McPhee read the names out loud in a livestreamed event.
Winners will be announced at a ceremony June 10 at New York's Radio City Music Hall. Singer-songwriters Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban -- who have both recently performed on Broadway -- will host the gala honoring excellence on Broadway. CBS will air the event.
The 2018 Tony Award nominees are:
Best Musical
The Band's Visit
Frozen
Mean Girls
SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical
Best Play
The Children
Farinelli and The King
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
Junk
Latin History for Morons
Best Revival of a Musical
My Fair Lady
Once on This Island
Carousel
Best Revival of a Play
Angels in America
Three Tall Women
The Iceman Cometh
Lobby Hero
Travesties
Best Actress in a Musical
Lauren Ambrose My Fair Lady
Hailey Kilgore Once on This Island
LaChanze Summer: The Donna Summer Musical
Katrina Lenk The Band's Visit
Taylor Louderman Mean Girls
Jessie Mueller Carousel
Best Actor in a Musical
Harry Hadden-Paton My Fair Lady
Joshua Henry Carousel
Tony Shalhoub The Band's Visit
Ethan Slater SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical
Best Featured Actress in a Musical
Ariana DeBose Summer: The Donna Summer Musical
Renee Fleming Carousel
Lindsay Mendez Carousel
Ashley Park Mean Girls
Diana Rigg My Fair Lady
Best Featured Actor in a Musical
Norbert Leo Butz My Fair Lady
Alexander Gemignani Carousel
Grey Henson Mean Girls
Gavin Lee SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical
Ari'el Stachel The Band's Visit
Best Actress in a Play
Glenda Jackson Three Tall Women
Condola Rashad Saint Joan
Lauren Ridloff Children of a Lesser God
Amy Schumer Meteor Shower
Best Actor in a Play
Andrew Garfield Angels in America
Tom Hollander Travesties
Jamie Parker Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
Mark Ryance Farinelli and The King
Denzel Washington The Iceman Cometh
Best Featured Actress in a Play
Susan Brown Angels in America
Noma Dumezweni Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
Deborah Findlay The Children
Denise Gough Angels in America
Laurie Metcalf Three Tall Women
Best Featured Actor in a Play
Anthony Boyle Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
Michael Cera Lobby Hero
Bryan Tyree Henry Lobby Hero
Nathan Lane Angels in America
David Morse The Iceman Cometh
Best Director of a Play
Marianne Elliott Angels in America
Joe Mantello Three Tall Women
Patrick Marber Travesties
John Tiffany Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
George C. Wolfe The Iceman Cometh
Best Director in a Musical
Michael Arden Once On This Island
David Cromer The Band's Visit
Tina Landau SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical
Casey Nicholaw Mean Girls
Bartlett Sher My Fair Lady
