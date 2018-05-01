'Dancing With the Stars' Pro Sharna Burgess Denies Dating Partner Josh Norman

Dancing with the Stars pro Sharna Burgess is shutting down rumors she's dating Josh Norman.

The 32-year-old Australian dancer denied a "showmance" with the 30-year-old NFL player, with whom she is partnered on Dancing with the Stars: Athletes.

"I am the only single woman of the show, so naturally if there is anyone that people are gonna think there is a showmance for, I am your girl, apparently," Burgess explained to Entertainment Tonight.

"What would our shipping name even be? #TeamNoWeAreNotDating!" she joked.

Burgess and Norman dubbed themselves "#TeamBackThatPassUp" ahead of Monday's premiere. The pair moved on to the next round of competition after performing a cha-cha-cha to "Finesse" by Bruno Mars.

"The pride is so real, oh my god @jno24 you exceeded any expectations of mine," Burgess wrote on Instagram after the episode. "I'm so excited we are headed to the next round and ain't nobody ready for what's coming #teambackthatpassup."

Burgess told Entertainment Weekly prior to the premiere that she is impressed with Norman thus far.

"He has this reputation on the field of being a bad boy, but off the field he really has a soft side," she said of the Washington Redskins cornerback. "He really has something different to him, a sweetness, a humbleness."

Dancing with the Stars: Athletes, Mondays, 8/7c, ABC

By Annie Martin

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.