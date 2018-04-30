'American Idol' Disney Night — Did America Pick the Right Top 7? (VIDEO)

On Sunday, the American Idol Top 10 blew its viewers away with the show's first ever Disney night.

The singing competition, which originated on Fox, is now on Disney's ABC network, allowing contestants to sing some beloved classics from the Disney vault, including songs from The Lion King, Pixar's latest Coco, and many more.

Idol's judges also got into the spirit of the evening, with Katy Perry donning Snow White's classic ensemble — black wig and all. The typical cast of characters, including Mickey, Minnie, Donald and Goofy, were all there for the event, as well.

Besides taking on some favorite songs, the contestants also got to work with Frozen songstress Idina Menzel as she coached them through this week. Of course, just like many fairytales, thit can't all be magic, as the show also had to account for the elimination of the bottom three singers.

During the broadcast, viewers could vote for their favorites to stay, but Ada Vox, Michelle Sussett, and Dennis Lorenzo fell victim to that fading magic. Of course, this surprised many as Vox had been an early favorite among fans.

Did America vote right? Judge for yourself by viewing their performances below, and let us know what you think in our poll!

Cade Foehner, "Kiss the Girl" (The Little Mermaid)

Maddie Poppe, "The Bare Necessities" (The Jungle Book)

Michael J. Woodard, "Beauty and the Beast" (Beauty and the Beast)

Jurnee, "How Far I'll Go" (Moana)

Ada Vox, "The Circle of Life" (The Lion King)

Catie Turner, "Once Upon a Dream" (Sleeping Beauty)

Gabby Barrett, "Colors of the Wind" (Pocahontas)

Caleb Lee Hutchinson, "You've Got a Friend in Me" (Toy Story)

Michelle Sussett, "Remember Me" (Coco)

Dennis Lorenzo, "Can You Feel the Love Tonight" (The Lion King)

American Idol, Sundays, live coast-to-coast at 8e/5p, ABC