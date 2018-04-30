Kevin Costner Is a Rancher in Paramount Network's 'Yellowstone' Trailer (VIDEO)

Paramount Network's first trailer for its new Kevin Costner-led western Yellowstone has gotten more than three million views since it was released online Thursday.

Scheduled to debut June 20, the show about the powerful Dutton family was created by Taylor Sheridan, the writer of Hell or High Water and Sicario. It co-stars Wes Bentley, Kelly Reilly, Luke Grimes, Gil Birmingham and Cole Hauser.

"The Duttons control the largest contiguous ranch in the U.S. and must contend with constant attacks by land developers, clashes with an Indian reservation and conflict with America's first national park," a message accompanying the two-minute clip said.

Costner, 63, is known for his work in the TV series Hatfields & McCoys and in the films Molly's Game, Dances with Wolves, The Bodyguard, Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, The Untouchables, Bull Durham, Field of Dreams and JFK.

By Karen Butler

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.