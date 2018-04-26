'Grey's Anatomy' Casts 'Bionic Woman' Star Lindsay Wagner as Alex Karev's Mom

Grey's Anatomy has cast Lindsay Wagner as Alex Karev's mom.

Deadline reported Thursday the 68-year-old actress will portray Helen Karev on the show's May 3 episode. Justin Chambers plays Alex on the ABC series.

Wagner confirmed the news in a tweet Thursday.

"JUST ANNOUNCED ... Lindsay appears next week on #GreysAnatomy playing the mother of Dr. Alex Karev (@7JustinChambers). Thursday, May 3rd-8pm on ABC," she wrote. "Watch for stories/pics from set! @GreysABC."

The episode, titled "Fight for Your Mind," will follow Alex and Jo Wilson (Camila Luddington) as they travel to Iowa to find Helen. Emily Rutherfurd played a younger version of Helen during a flashback earlier in Season 14.

Grey's Anatomy, which stars Chambers, Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson and James Pickens, Jr.,was officially renewed for a 15th season last week. The renewal follows news Jessica Capshaw and Sarah Drew will depart the show after Season 14.

"Today is my last day filming at Prospect Studios," Capshaw told fans this month, referencing the studio where much of Grey's Anatomy is filmed. "Full of lots of nostalgia."

Wagner is best known for playing the Bionic Woman on The Six Million Dollar Man and The Bionic Woman. She has since appeared in several TV movies and the TV series Warehouse 13 and NCIS.

By Annie Martin

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.