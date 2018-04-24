'The Chew's Carla Hall to Guest Star on 'General Hospital'

The Chew co-host Carla Hall announced Tuesday she will guest star on the ABC soap opera General Hospital next month.

The 53-year-old chef and author revealed on The Chew that she taped two episodes of the daytime drama playing a fictional character, not herself.

"I can't really tell you!" she replied when her co-hosts Michael Symon and Clinton Kelly pressed her for details about the character and whether she is a villain or a heroine.

"I'm in the middle of the road," she said, adding she did have the opportunity to give someone her signature side-eye glance. Hall's first episode of GH is to air May 16 and the second will be broadcast later in the month.

