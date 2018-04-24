'The Chew's Carla Hall to Guest Star on 'General Hospital'

The Chew co-host Carla Hall announced Tuesday she will guest star on the ABC soap opera General Hospital next month.

The 53-year-old chef and author revealed on The Chew that she taped two episodes of the daytime drama playing a fictional character, not herself.

Heads up, Chew fans! Our very own @CarlaHall is going to be on @GeneralHospital. What's she doing in Port Charles? Get a sneak peek here! #TheChew #GH pic.twitter.com/yAnDu6YSkY — The Chew (@thechew) April 24, 2018

"I can't really tell you!" she replied when her co-hosts Michael Symon and Clinton Kelly pressed her for details about the character and whether she is a villain or a heroine.

"I'm in the middle of the road," she said, adding she did have the opportunity to give someone her signature side-eye glance. Hall's first episode of GH is to air May 16 and the second will be broadcast later in the month.

By Karen Butler

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.