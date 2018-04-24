'The Chew's Carla Hall to Guest Star on 'General Hospital'
The Chew co-host Carla Hall announced Tuesday she will guest star on the ABC soap opera General Hospital next month.
The 53-year-old chef and author revealed on The Chew that she taped two episodes of the daytime drama playing a fictional character, not herself.
Heads up, Chew fans! Our very own @CarlaHall is going to be on @GeneralHospital. What's she doing in Port Charles? Get a sneak peek here! #TheChew #GH pic.twitter.com/yAnDu6YSkY
— The Chew (@thechew) April 24, 2018
"I can't really tell you!" she replied when her co-hosts Michael Symon and Clinton Kelly pressed her for details about the character and whether she is a villain or a heroine.
"I'm in the middle of the road," she said, adding she did have the opportunity to give someone her signature side-eye glance. Hall's first episode of GH is to air May 16 and the second will be broadcast later in the month.
'General Hospital' Star Matt Cohen on GrAva's Future & Returning to 'Supernatural'
'I'm definitely going back there,' the actor says about a possible return to The CW series.
By Karen Butler
Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.AlertMe