'General Hospital': Leslie Charleson Temporarily Replaced by Patty McCormack
The Bad Seed actress Patty McCormack is to temporarily play Monica on General Hospital while the character's usual portrayer Leslie Charleson recovers from an injury.
SoapOperaDigest.com said McCormack is expected to take over the role in episodes of the ABC soap opera scheduled to air next month.
"I'm overwhelmed by all your comments and well wishes since my fall. I'll do my best to heal quickly because there's nothing more I'd like to do than to get back on my horse and back in the Quartermaine living room! My love and thanks to you all!" Charleson tweeted.
— Leslie Charleson (@lesliecharleson) April 18, 2018
The 73-year-old actress has been playing the cardiologist for more than 40 years.
By Karen Butler
