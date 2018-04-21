'The Affair' Star Ruth Wilson Joins BBC Miniseries About Her Own Grandmother

The Affair and Luther actress Ruth Wilson is to star in Mrs. Wilson, a three-part television drama based on the life of her own grandmother.

"Set between 1940s and 1960s London, the series follows Alison Wilson, who thinks she is happily married until her husband dies and a woman turns up on her doorstep claiming that she is the real Mrs. Wilson. Alison is determined to prove the validity of her own marriage — and Alec's love for her — but is instead led into a world of disturbing secrets," a synopsis said.

Co-starring Iain Glen, Keeley Hawes, Anupam Kher and Fiona Shaw, the miniseries is expected to air on the BBC in Britain and via the PBS Masterpiece banner in the United States. It was written by Anna Symon and is being directed by Richard Laxton now in Northern Ireland and London.

"I am so excited to bring to the small screen the extraordinary lives of my grandparents. Theirs is a profoundly moving story," Wilson said in a statement.

"Anna Symon's scripts, based on the remarkable story of Ruth Wilson's grandparents, are full of twists and turns. It is a story of breath-taking secrets and love against the odds, and I can't wait to see it brought to life for BBC One by such a fascinating cast, led by Ruth," added Lucy Richer, executive producer for the BBC.

By Karen Butler

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.