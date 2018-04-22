Brooke Burke Calls Divorce From Husband David Charvet 'Necessary'

Brooke Burke says her split from husband David Charvet was "necessary."

The 46-year-old television personality discussed her impending divorce from Charvet in an interview Thursday after announcing her split from the 45-year-old actor.

"It is a major change and it is very fresh," she told People at the World of Children Hero Awards benefit in Beverly Hills, Calif. "But I am just trying to walk through the door and understand those necessities."

Burke filed for divorce from Charvet this month after six years of marriage. She shares 11-year-old daughter Heaven and 10-year-old son Shaya with Charvet, and is also parent to two daughters, 18-year-old Neriah and 16-year-old Sierra, with ex-husband Garth Fisher.

"Raising a blended family is super challenging, and for me it was really understanding the right time to make the necessary change in my life," the star said.

"Sometimes it's easier to stay," she mused. "Sometimes it's hard as a woman to define boundaries, to embrace change and to know when to make a move."

The former Dancing with the Stars host said on Tuesday's episode of Steve with Steve Harvey that her goal is to move forward and not let her divorce affect her future relationships.

"My goal and my prayer is to move forward with an open heart and to take the beautiful memories and to learn from the challenges that I faced and not to bring all the baggage, which is mine, and pass it on to someone else whenever that day comes," she said.

E! News reported Charvet defended Burke in an Instagram post this week following news of their split. The actor posted a photo of Rain and Shaya, and asked fans in the comments to respect Burke.

"To all my followers, I would appreciate you not saying anything negative about Brooke," he wrote. "She has done nothing wrong and anyone with negative things to say should keep their comments to themselves. Thank you."

By Annie Martin

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.