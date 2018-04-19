Anne Archer & Joe Piscopo to Guest Star on Alzheimer's-Focused 'Law & Order: SVU'

Anne Archer, Fionnula Flanagan, Hal Linden and Joe Piscopo will guest star on the May 16 episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, NBC said Wednesday.

The episode takes place in an assisted living home where a resident — played by Lost alum Flanagan — with Alzheimer's Disease reports she has been raped.

Fatal Attraction icon Archer plays a notorious actress connected to the case, while Barney Miller veteran Linden plays a man from the alleged victim's past and former Saturday Night Live player Piscopo channels Frank Sinatra as an entertainer who works at the facility, a news release said.

"We were quadruple blessed with our guest stars on 'Mama,'" executive producer and showrunner Michael Chernuchin said in a statement about the episode.

"First, Joe Piscopo turned our set into a night club with Old Blue Eyes taking center stage. Then, Hal Linden, one of the all-time great TV police captains, discovered what it's like to be on the other side of the interrogation table while rediscovering a 50-year-old love affair with the character played by the always brilliant Fionnula Flanagan. Finally, Anne Archer displays the unique talent that makes her true Hollywood royalty."

By Karen Butler

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.