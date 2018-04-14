Helen Hunt Teases 'Mad About You' Revival

Former Mad About You stars Helen Hunt and Paul Reiser hope to revive the series.

Hunt, 54, said on Thursday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show that she's been "talking" with Reiser, 62, about bringing back the NBC sitcom.

"It's not for sure yet," Hunt told host Ellen DeGeneres. "I will say Paul Reiser is in my kitchen a good amount because we're talking about how to make it and not wreck it, because we're proud of what we did."

"I hope so," she said of the possibility. "It would be fun."

Hunt and Reiser played married couple Paul and Jamie Buchman on Mad About You, which had a seven-season run from 1992 to 1999. The show co-starred Anne Ramsay, Leila Kenzie, John Pankow and Richard Kind.

Hunt previously discussed the prospect of a revival in an interview with Entertainment Tonight in March.

"It does seem compelling to visit these characters 20 years into a marriage after raising an entire human being," she said. "So depending on some pieces falling into place, it could happen."

Entertainment Weekly reported Thursday that Hunt and Reiser have closed a deal for a revival, with series co-creator Danny Jacobson to also return. Sources said the sitcom will now be shopped to a network.

By Annie Martin

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.