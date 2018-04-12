LA Prosecutors Reviewing Kevin Spacey Sexual Assault Case

The Los Angeles County district attorney's office said Wednesday it is reviewing allegations of sexual abuse against actor Kevin Spacey.

The Los Angeles County sheriff's office referred the investigation to prosecutors Thursday, district attorney's office spokesman Greg Risling confirmed to the Los Angeles Times.

It is the first police investigation to name Spacey, 58, as a suspect in Los Angeles since the sheriff's department's Special Victims Bureau began investigating allegations of a sexual assault involving Spacey on Dec. 11.

Kevin Spacey Seeks Treatment Following Sexual Assault Allegations Production on Season 6 of the Netflix drama ‘House of Cards’ has been suspended.

"The events were reported to have taken place in October of 1992 in West Hollywood involving a male adult," sheriff's department spokeswoman Nicole Nishida said.

Under California law any sex crime that occurred in 1992 and involved an adult would fall outside of the state's statute of limitations.

Spacey was first accused of sexual assault in October when actor Anthony Rapp recounted an encounter he had with Spacey while working as a 14-year-old child actor on Broadway in 1986.

Rapp said Spacey, then 26, invited him to a party at his apartment and drunkenly tried to seduce him.

Since Rapp came forward at least 15 men have accused Spacey of sexual misconduct and an investigation by the Old Vic theater in London, where he served as an artistic director from 2004 to 2015, found that 16 staff members and four others came forward with allegations of their own.

The most recent allegation against Spacey came from a former Boston TV news anchor who said he groped the genitals of her then-18-year-old son in a bar on Nantucket, Mass., in July 2016.

Authorities on Cape Cod have not yet brought any charges against Spacey in connection with that case.

By Daniel Uria

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.