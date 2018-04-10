Bruce Willis Is the Latest Star to Get Roasted on Comedy Central
Comedy Central announced Tuesday that Die Hard icon Bruce Willis will be the target of its next roast.
The cable television special is scheduled to be taped in Los Angeles this summer. The program's airdate and the names of the stars who will mock Willis during it are expected to be announced in the near future.
"This ain't the first time I'll be tied to a chair and held hostage by a group of humorless [expletives] for a couple hours," the 63-year-old actor said in a statement.
"Bruce has survived terrorists, Armageddon, romance and death itself. Yet, nothing has prepared him for this roast," added Kent Alterman, the network's president.
Previous celebrities who allowed themselves to be teased mercilessly by their fellow celebrities include Rob Lowe, Justin Bieber, James Franco, Charlie Sheen, Donald Trump, Pamela Anderson and William Shatner.
By Karen Butler
Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.