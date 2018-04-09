'American Horror Story' Season 8 Cast & Theme Revealed

American Horror Story co-creator and producer Ryan Murphy discussed details about Season 8 of the anthology series including who it will star and that it will be "fantasy inspired."

Murphy teased Season 8 during a panel for the latest season of the series Cult alongside cast members Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Cheyenne Jackson, Billy Eichner, Adina Porter and Leslie Grossman.

Murphy announced that all six stars would be returning and gave a timeline for Season 8. "It is set in the near future," he said. "I will say it is set 18 months from today."

"We're sort of getting back to the Asylum, Coven feeling. That's the tone of it," he continued after stating that Season 8 will be "heightened" in addition to being "fantasy inspired."

Other announcements included that Paulson and Peters will each direct an episode of Season 8, three minority leads will be featured, and Porter is portraying a hairdresser with Joan Collins appearing as his grandmother and production will begin in June.

American Horror Story Season 8 will also star Kathy Bates who is returning to the series. Murphy also said he was in discussions with Anjelica Huston for an unspecified role.

By Wade Sheridan

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.