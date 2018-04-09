Pauley Perrette Shares Photos From Her Final Days on the 'NCIS' Set
Actress Pauley Perrette has wrapped up her 15-season run on the CBS drama NCIS.
"Finished shooting my last scene of NCIS with @SeanHMurray @BrianDietzen @EmilyWickersham @WValderrama Airs May 8th. LOVE Y'ALL!!!" Perrette tweeted Friday.
"Abby's exit from #NCIS is in two parts. May 1 and May 8th. I worked really hard to give you my best. I really hope EVERYONE tunes in. Bless," she followed up Saturday.
The 49-year-old actress announced in October that she would be departing NCIS following the conclusion of Season 15.
"So it is true that I am leaving NCIS after this season. There have been all kinds of false stories as to why (NO I DON'T HAVE A SKIN CARE LINE AND NO MY NETWORK AND ARE NOT MAD AT ME!)" Perrette tweeted at the time.
By Karen Butler
Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.AlertMe