Amazon Developing 'A League of Their Own' TV Series
Amazon is developing a television series based on 1992 film A League of Their Own which followed an all-female baseball team during World War II.
The series is being written and executive produced by Broad City co-creator and star Abbi Jacobson along with Will Graham (Mozart in the Jungle), Deadline reported. Sony Pictures television is producing.
Javier Bardem Teams up With Steven Spielberg for Amazon Miniseries
The 'Mother!' actor will play Spanish explorerHernan Cortes in the project.
The half-hour comedy will not follow the original film closely and will present a modern take on the story while featuring a new version of the Rockford Peaches as they take the field, Variety reported.
Tom Hanks, Geena Davis, Lori Petty, Madonna and Rosie O'Donnell starred in A League of Their Own from director Penny Marshall. The film was a critical and commercial success earning $107 million domestically.
By Wade Sheridan
Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.AlertMe