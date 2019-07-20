67796905_2865918420091973_4717597326376435712_o
From TV Guide Magazine
What to Expect From 'The Hunting Party's Love Triangle and Mystery
Manifest alum Melissa Roxburgh and the showrunner of NBC’s Hunting Party tease TV Guide Magazine about what’s ahead for the “government conspiracy that just keeps unfolding” — plus, the series’ “good” love triangle. Read the story now on TV Insider.
1
‘Jeopardy!’: Which Wildcard Will Play in the Tournament of Champions?
2
‘The Way Home’ Team Talks Casey Mystery and Del’s Struggle with Colton Sweater Reveal
3
‘Gold Rush’ Recap: Kevin Beets Marks Major Milestone While Rick Ness Hits Roadblock
4
‘West Wing’ Reunion! Bradley Whitford Joins ‘The Diplomat’ as Allison Janney’s Husband
5
‘Y&R’ Star Colleen Zenk Exits CBS Soap — Fans React