Krypton – Season 1
Gavin Bond/Syfy
From TV Guide Magazine
How 'Countdown' Recruited Jensen Ackles to Go Full 'Die Hard'
Countdown boss Derek Haas talks creating the character around Ackles, and the cast teases the “Avengers”-like team of the crime thriller. Read the story now on TV Insider.
1
Dick Van Dyke Cancels Appearance Due to Illness Amid ‘Good and Bad Days’
2
How Gladys’ Loss Will ‘Cost Her Everything’ in ‘The Gilded Age’
3
Re-Finding Nemo: How ‘Nautilus’ Resurfaced on AMC
4
Swim with a ‘Shark Whisperer,’ Wimbledon Begins, ‘Yes Chef!’ Finale, a Titanic Mystery
5
How Alphy Will Change Things for Geordie on ‘Grantchester’