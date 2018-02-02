WATCH: Kelly Clarkson and Seth Meyers Get Daytime Drunk on 'Late Night'

Kelly Clarkson and Seth Meyers shared a few drinks and laughs Thursday on Late Night as the pair went day-drinking in an empty bar.

"With all the crazy stuff going on in the world these days, sometimes you just need to take a break and drink during the afternoon," Meyers said to introduce the segment that involved himself and Clarkson mixing non-traditional drinks based on the singer's career.

Meyers put together a Simon Cowell drink—consisting of extra hot sauce and vodka—in reference to Clarkson's time on American Idol. Clarkson mixed up a Blake Shelton drink—consisting of bourbon, Tennessee whiskey, Southern Comfort, and bananas—in reference to her stint on The Voice.

The duo then took part in the cognitive test President Donald Trump's doctor gave him, followed by Meyers singing Clarkson's 2004 hit "Since U Been Gone."

The segment ended with Clarkson and Meyers shouting out phrases they had prepared for each other on the rooftop.

"I love the movie From Justin to Kelly," Clarkson shouted. "I'm only doing this because I'm contractually obligated to do NBC press!"

By Wade Sheridan

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.