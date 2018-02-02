First Look at Nickelodeon's 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' Animated Reboot

Nickelodeon has released the first image for their upcoming Ninja Turtles animated reboot titled Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles that features new takes on the iconic heroes in a half shell.

The new image, released Thursday, features all four of the Ninja Turtles leaping into action with the normally hot-headed Raphael front and center as the new leader of the clan. He is sporting a bigger look as he represents a snapping turtle.

The other members are also based on different turtles with Leonardo as a red-eared slider, Donatello as a soft-shell turtle and Michelangelo as a box turtle.

Other changes include Leonardo, normally portrayed as the leader of the group, now being described as the "coolest" member who uses one single sword as opposed to two. Donatello maintains his status as the brains of the crew with a staff, while Raphael, the "biggest brother," will now fight with two tonfas.

Michelangelo, described as the "youngest brother, a skateboarder and artist who is wild and imaginative," will be using a combat chain with a weight at the end called a kusari-fundo rather than his familiar nunchucks.

The Turtles signature ally April O'Neil has also been reimagined as she is now seen as a young African-American girl for the first time.

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles will feature the crimefighters discovering "a mystical world they never knew existed beneath the streets of New York City."

The show features the voice talents of Ben Schwartz as Leonardo, Kat Graham as O'Neil, Josh Brener as Donatello, Brandon Mychal Smith as Michelangelo, Omar Miller as Raphael and Eric Bauza as master Splinter.

WWE Superstar John Cena will also be providing his voice as an original villain named Baron Draxum.

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles will debut later this year with a 26-episode first season.

By Wade Sheridan

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.