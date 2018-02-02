Russell Brand Gets His Own Netflix Comedy Special

UPI
Thomas Lohnes/Getty Images

Russell Brand performs live on stage during his 'Messiah Complex' tour

Comedian, actor and author Russell Brand is taping a special for Netflix.

"Dear @NetflixIsAJoke I've got a lot of jokes/theories that you should put on as a 'Special'. All the glamour of The Crown (& some of the controversy) with the suspense of Making A Murderer BUT with a happy ending. You want it?" Brand tweeted Wednesday.

The streaming service's official account swiftly replied: "Sounds 'jolly good.' Let's do it."

"Great. It's 9 hours long. And the pyrotechnics are dazzling. Should I have mentioned this earlier?" Brand wrote back.

"Jubilant, in celebration of Netflix special. #ReBirth," he later captioned a brief video of him in a store setting off a bunch of singing and barking stuffed animals in a display.

What's Coming and Going From Netflix in February 2018

What's Coming and Going From Netflix in February 2018

The return of 'Queer Eye,' Clooney on Letterman and more.

The program is to be taped at London's Hackney Empire theater April 18-19. No airdate has been announced yet.

By Karen Butler

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.

AlertMe