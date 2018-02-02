Russell Brand Gets His Own Netflix Comedy Special

Comedian, actor and author Russell Brand is taping a special for Netflix.

"Dear @NetflixIsAJoke I've got a lot of jokes/theories that you should put on as a 'Special'. All the glamour of The Crown (& some of the controversy) with the suspense of Making A Murderer BUT with a happy ending. You want it?" Brand tweeted Wednesday.

The streaming service's official account swiftly replied: "Sounds 'jolly good.' Let's do it."

"Great. It's 9 hours long. And the pyrotechnics are dazzling. Should I have mentioned this earlier?" Brand wrote back.

"Jubilant, in celebration of Netflix special. #ReBirth," he later captioned a brief video of him in a store setting off a bunch of singing and barking stuffed animals in a display.

The program is to be taped at London's Hackney Empire theater April 18-19. No airdate has been announced yet.

