'Young and the Restless': Melissa Claire Egan Confirms Exit From the Show After 6 Years

Melissa Claire Egan announced to her fans on Twitter Wednesday that she is exiting CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless after appearing on the show for six years as Chelsea Lawson.

"After much thought and six wonderful years, I have decided to leave The Young & the Restless," the actress said as part of a statement that also featured a heart emoji.

"I love this show (and this genre) so very much, and am so grateful to this amazing crew and cast, especially my beyond wonderful Josh Morrow," she continued about her fellow co-star Morrow who Egan's character got together with on the series.

"This cast, crew, and everyone behind the scenes at Sony and CBS are truly the best at what they do and are my family. To you incredible fans, thank you for EVERYTHING. This isn't goodbye. Truly. Just goodbye for now," the 36-year-old said.

Egan saying "goodbye for now" leaves the door open for her to return to the series in some capacity.

Egan's Chelsea Lawson first appeared on The Young and the Restless in 2011. The character was a con artist before she turned over a new leaf and became a more loving person. She received two Daytime Emmy nominations for portraying Chelsea in 2013 and 2014.

Egan previously starred on All My Children as Annie and appeared on Bones and Men at Work.

By Wade Sheridan

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.