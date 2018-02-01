'Champions': Mindy Kaling Shares the Trailer for Her New NBC Comedy (VIDEO)

Mindy Kaling surprises Anders Holm with the son he never knew he had in a new trailer for NBC's upcoming comedy, Champions.

The clip, released by Kaling on Instagram Wednesday, features the actress dropping off her theater-obsessed son to live with Holm and his younger brother who have not been a part of his life.

The son, portrayed by J.J. Totah, is the exact opposite of his father, a bachelor who owns a gym.

As the pair begin spending more time together, Totah expresses his disappointment in his father leaving his mother and comes out as gay.

"Meet the @nbcchampions on March 8th! They're the best, and I'm definitely not biased #Champions," Kaling said alongside the trailer.

Champions is executive produced by Mindy Kaling and Charlie Grandy and is set to premiere on NBC on March 8. Kaling will be featured on the show in a supporting star role throughout the first season.

By Wade Sheridan

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.