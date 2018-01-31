NBC Picks Up 'Downton Abbey' Creator Julian Fellowes' New Series 'The Gilded Age'

NBC is working with Downton Abbey creative team Julian Fellowes and Gareth Neame on The Gilded Age, a costume drama set in 1880s New York.

The 10-episode series is scheduled to begin airing in 2019. No casting has been announced yet.

"To write The Gilded Age is the fulfillment of a personal dream," Fellowes said in a statement Wednesday. "I have been fascinated by this period of American history for many years and now NBC has given me the chance to bring it to a modern audience. I could not be more excited and thrilled. The truth is, America is a wonderful country with a rich and varied history, and nothing could give me more pleasure than be the person to bring that compelling history to the screen."

"Julian Fellowes has the peerless ability to create complex characters and relationships set against a fantastic backdrop," added Jennifer Salke, president of NBC Entertainment. "We're thrilled that NBC and Universal Television will bring you his delicious new take on both the emerging rich and the working class who were intricately entwined in opulent New York in 1882. It's an addictive new universe of fabulous people with the same signature style, wit and emotional resonance for which Julian is famous."

Downton Abbey, which was set in the English countryside in the early 20th century, initially ran 2010-15 on ITV in the United Kingdom and PBS in the United States.

By Karen Butler

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.