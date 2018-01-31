'Grey's Anatomy': Candis Cayne to Guest Star for 'Groundbreaking' Transgender Storyline

Actress Candis Cayne attends the 28th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in LA at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on April 1, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.

Grey's Anatomy will feature Candis Cayne as a guest star in Season 14.

The 46-year-old actress confirmed the news in an Instagram post Wednesday, writing, "So Excited about this!"

So Excited about this! A post shared by Candis Cayne (@candiscayne) on Jan 31, 2018 at 9:51am PST

Cayne, who is transgender, will play a transgender patient in a "multi-episode arc," according to The Hollywood Reporter. Her character comes to Grey-Sloan Memorial Hospital for a "groundbreaking" vaginoplasty surgery.

Cayne's character is inspired by Hayley Anthony, a real-life transgender woman who helped Jess Ting, the director of surgery at the Center for Transgender Medicine and Surgery at Mount Sinai Hospital, create a new vaginoplasty procedure.

"[The surgery] revolutionizes the making of a vagina and we thought that was a really cool story and Candis is playing a character inspired by something we read," Grey's Anatomy showrunner Krista Vernoff said.

Grey's Anatomy previously featured transgender actor Alex Blue Davis, who plays Dr. Casey Parker, in Season 14. The series stars Ellen Pompeo, Justin Chambers, Chandra Wilson, and airs Thursdays on ABC.

Cayne is known for playing Carmelita Rainer on Dirty Sexy Money. She has also appeared on Nip/Tuck, Elementary and Transparent, as well as the reality series I Am Cait with Caitlyn Jenner.

By Annie Martin

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.