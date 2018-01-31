Matthew Morrison, Jane Lynch, and More of 'Glee' Cast React to Mark Salling's Death

Jane Lynch and other Glee alums have reacted to the death of Mark Salling.

Salling, who appeared on Glee as Noah "Puck" Puckerman between 2009 and 2015, died Tuesday at the age of 35 from an apparent suicide.

He was awaiting sentencing after he pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography in October. He faced four to seven years in prison as part of a plea bargain.

"Sad and very tragic," Lynch told TMZ when asked about Salling's death.

Lynch then said that she will remember him "as the guy who made that really sweet video at the beginning of Glee when he was so happy to be a part of this group."

Glee star Matthew Morrison on Instagram shared a photo of himself, Salling and and former co-star Corey Monteith, who died in 2013 of a drug overdose, alongside a caption that featured angel emojis.

😇😔😇 A post shared by Matthew Morrison (@_matthew.morrison_) on Jan 30, 2018 at 12:33pm PST

Tim Davis, a producer on the show, discussed Salling on Twitter and how he still has compassion for the actor despite his crimes.

"Today we lost another #Glee cast member.Yes, he committed crimes against children.Yes, it's horrific. But #MarkSalling was a broken man, no doubt an abuse victim himself. I loved Mark, and am sad when I consider the devastation of his parents. PLEASE withhold your cruel comments," he said.

Today we lost another #Glee cast member.Yes, he committed crimes against children.Yes, it's horrific. But #MarkSalling was a broken man, no doubt an abuse victim himself. I loved Mark, and am sad when I consider the devastation of his parents. PLEASE withhold your cruel comments. — Tim Davis (@loudmouthmuch) January 30, 2018

"Let me be clear. Having compassion for #MarkSalling in no way minimizes his crimes, nor does it minimize the pain and devastation of the victims of those crimes. I'm just saying stop adding to his family's pain. This was their son. If you're without sin, feel free to cast stones," Davis continued.

Let me be clear. Having compassion for #MarkSalling in no way minimizes his crimes, nor does it minimize the pain and devastation of the victims of those crimes. I'm just saying stop adding to his family's pain. This was their son. If you're without sin, feel free to cast stones. — Tim Davis (@loudmouthmuch) January 30, 2018

Iqbal Theba, who played Principal Figgins on Glee shared his condolences on Twitter. "His death is painful for me Some of u might know him for only his flaws but I also knew him as someone who was great to work with & was kind to my kids. I truly wish he'd fought his demons &atoned himself & came out a winner. May we all find solace in some of his gentler memories," he said.

His death is painful for me Some of u might know him for only his flaws but I also knew him as someone who was great to work with & was kind to my kids. I truly wish he’d fought his demons &atoned himself & came out a winner. May we all find solace in some of his gentler memories — iqbal theba (@iqbaltheba) January 31, 2018

By Wade Sheridan

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.